Thousands of Acadia Parish families struggling without power; Entergy says full restoration to take days

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Thousands are still without power in Acadia Parish.

For Entergy customers, it could be Saturday or Sunday before power is restored and Governor Edwards said in some places, it could be over a week.

Crews are on the ground and are working quickly to restore the outages.

Several power lines were taken down from the heavy winds and trees falling into them. Some trees also fell into homes.

Some locals in Rayne are looking for ways to keep cool and stay busy. Without the power, there’s a limited amount of things they can get done.

Robert Comeaux, his wife, and their pug Apollo hit the road to look at some of the damage and photos, but also to stay cool.

With another hot day, they didn’t want to stay at home and found another way to beat the heat.

For Elton Landry, he’s at his sisters house. She has a generator, but still, they’re looking for ways to stay busy.

They cleaned up most of the damage in their yard, but half of their roof is still missing. Today, rather than staying inside and running the AC with the little power they had, his family had a barbecue and they have been outside for most of the day, despite the heat.

Landry stayed for the storm, and said, “The wind was just whipping, everything around the neighborhood. As you can see trees are down, roofs are blown off, it was rough.”

Several in Rayne said they’re hopeful they will have power in the coming days.

Regardless of when power is restored and the damage left behind, they say the community will re-build stronger than before.