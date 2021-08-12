Third suspect arrested for July 18 Rayne shooting after standoff with cops

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daylon Richard

Daylon Richard

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Several law enforcement agencies teamed up earlier today to arrest a third suspect in the July 18 shooting a King City Grocery that killed Johnathan Dixon, 22.

Daylon Richard, 18, is being charged with second-degree murder in Dixon’s death. Rayne Police said Richard was arrested at an Airbnb in Lafayette after a standoff. Rayne Police worked with the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.

Richard joins other suspects, including Edward Dontreal Nickson, 26, of Rayne, and Kaylon Alojawon Sinegal, 26, of Rayne. All three are charged with second-degree murder. Sinegal also faces charges of obstruction of justice and illegal carrying of a firearm.

Nickson and Sinegal both remain in the Acadia Parish Jail. Nickson has no bond set, while Sinegal has a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar