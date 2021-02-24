Suspect indicted on murder charges in connection with block party shooting in Crowley that left two dead

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 21-year-old man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in connection with a shooting that left two people dead in Crowley.

Four people were struck by gunfire during a Dec. 27 block party in the 1000 block on W. Hutchinson Street.

An Acadia Parish grand jury indicted Raphues “Tonky” Joseph on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Investigators said a large group of people were in attendance when bullets were sprayed from a passing vehicle.

One victim, Joseph Castillo, 25, died at the scene. Nikita Savoy, 31, later died from critical injuries.