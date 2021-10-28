Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in hunt for suspect at large in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are attempting to apprehend a suspect at large near I-10 in Rayne. The suspect is on the run from the police and wanted for a recent shooting in Abbeville and several felony warrants.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Jamie Davis of Abbeville.

Law enforcement sources say that a murder suspect was chased by multiple agencies from Abbeville to Lafayette to Duson.

Police believe Davis is in the woods near I-10 in Rayne and are stationed there, attempting to apprehend him. Officials ask locals to avoid the area if possible, but they don’t expect traffic delays.

