Suspect arrested in murder of 17-year-old found dead in his car in Rayne

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 17-year-old male from Rayne, according to Chief Carroll Stelly.

Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, was arrested for the murder of the 17-year-old.

The Rayne Police Department has received assistance during the investigation from the Duson Police Department, Louisiana State Police, APSO, Lafayette Sherriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, St Landry Sheriffs Department, and the Houston Police Department.

Since the investigation is still ongoing, no further details will be released at this time. However, additional information will be released at a later date.

