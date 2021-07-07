State Troopers release identity of driver killed in I-10 crash near Egan

EGAN, La. (KLFY) — A Houston, Tx., man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on I-10 near Egan Tuesday.

Morris Levine, Jr., 83, of Houston, Tx., was traveling eastbound on I-10 shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen. His 2009 Dodge Ram pickup approached stopped traffic due to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 70. Levine’s truck sideswiped a stopped 18-wheeler and then rear-ended a Ford F-150.

Levine sustained fatal wounds in the crash, despite being buckled up. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gossen.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver of the F-150 and his occupants were all properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Although impairment is not suspected, toxicology results are pending on all drivers. This crash remains under investigation.