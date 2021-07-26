CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Sunday, July 25.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:15 p.m., APSO deputies responded to a residence on Kathy Meadows Lane in Crowley in reference to a subject wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation by the Jennings Police Department.

Deputies also discovered that same subject had an active warrant out of Acadia Parish.

Upon coming into contact with the subject at his apartment, a deputy was shot. At least one deputy on the scene returned fire as the deputies established a perimeter around the residence.

After several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish a dialog with the subject, entry was made into the residence by the APSO SWAT team.

The subject was located and discovered to be deceased. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Louisiana State Police Crime Lab processed the scene. This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues.