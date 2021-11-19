Social media tips for parents after online sex offender caught, arrested

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Deputies with the Sex Offender Registry discovered a tier 3 sex offender was allegedly operating a social media account under a fake name.

39-year-old Brandon L. brown of Iota, a convicted sex offender, was arrested for unlawful use of social media. He was booked in the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond was set to $15,000.

“Our unit discovered that one of our registered sex offenders had violated the law by using a false name to log onto a social media platform,” said K.P. Gibson, Acadia Parish Sheriff.

It is not against the law for an individual to be on social media with their government name but that was not the case for Brown.

The sheriff said that parents should be aware of who’s interacting with their children on social media.

“Because you never know whose lurking out there. I could put a nice picture of a beautiful lady or I could put a handsome young man to solicit children or anything of that nature and I’m not saying that was being done on this,” said the sheriff.

Sheriff Gibson’s goal is to make sure sex offenders are following the law, which includes not concealing their identity on social media platforms.

A few tips to protect your children on the internet.

Get familiar with social media platforms.

Be aware of what you post.

Make sure your social media is private.

“One of the biggest things we’ll say before you allow a child to get online and have a social media profile is to make sure you have a good conversation with them, that not everything online is as it appears,” said Chris Badin, Vice President, Better Business Bureau.

You can find a list of registered sex offenders on the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s website or their app.