Shootout outside of Crowley bar leaves four injured

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Four people were injured in a shootout outside of a Crowley bar last night, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

A suspect, who Crowley Police did not name, allegedly entered City Bar while drunk, and was seen hitting a woman that he came in with.

Chief Broussard said the staff and crowd at the bar demanded that the suspect leave, and he then went outside. He remained outside for a few minutes before re-entering the bar.

He was again told to leave, and when he did for the second time, part of the crowd followed him and insisted that he leave the premises completely.

The suspect then pulled out a gun, and a bar patron struck the suspect. The suspect opened fire in the direction of the crowd, shooting three people, including the woman he came in with.

One person returned fire and shot the suspect, who then fled the scene. The suspect was located in front of Porchville with multiple gunshot wounds.

All four people who were shot, including the suspect, were transported by medical units to be treated for their wounds.

No further information has been released.