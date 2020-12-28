Second person dies from block party shooting in Crowley, police identify victims

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police have confirmed a second fatality from Sunday’s shooting at a block party and have identified both victims.

Nikita Savoy, 31, was one of three people shot Dec. 27 on W. Hutchinson Street, according to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. Savoy had been in critical condition since the shooting.

Joseph Castillo, 25, died at the scene of the shooting, according to Broussard. The third victim sustained minor injuries.

The chief says according to early reports there was a party and someone drove-by in a vehicle and started shooting. At least two shooters are thought to be responsible, according to Broussard.

He said detectives are following leads, and ask that anyone who may know anything to come forward with additional leads or tips.