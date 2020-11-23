Second Harvest and local church to hold food distribution in Rayne on Saturday, Nov. 28

A volunteer packs a box of produce at Second Harvest Food Bank. (Photo: Contributed by Second Harvest Food Bank)

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank will hold a food distribution day at the church in Rayne on Saturday, Nov. 28 for Acadia Parish residents.

The church is located at 100 Mervine Kahn Dr. in Rayne, and food will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, organizers are asking recipients to remain in their car. Boxes of food will be placed in the trunks of vehicles. If recipients prefer food to place placed in the back seat, passengers must be wearing face masks.

For more information, call Kellie Skipper at (225) 290-8933 or email skipper.kellie@yahoo.com.