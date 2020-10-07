Sandbag locations in Acadia Parish

The Acadia Parish barns will be open to parish residents today and tomorrow from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents to bag their own sandbags.

Sand and bags will be provided by the parish, but we ask that you bring your own shovel and a helper if needed.

Sandbags will be given to elderly, disabled or any other residents who need further assistance at the parish barns.

Branch Barn: 114 Bias Road, Branch, LA (337) 334-3103

Crowley Barn: 247 Roller Road, Crowley, LA (337) 788-1020

Iota Barn: 540 Kennedy Avenue, Iota, LA (337) 779-2850

Crowley

On Wednesday, Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux issued the following reminder:

“The most recent report from the National Weather Service projects Hurricane Delta to make landfall somewhere along the coast of Southwest Louisiana during mid-day Friday. The completion of cleanup efforts after Hurricane Laura are nearly complete and the City will make every effort to clear debris in drains and catch basins to improve drainage. I would like to ask our citizens to do what you can to assist in the removal of debris from your drains and catch basins that potentially could impede the flow of water caused by excessive rain. By working together, we will speed up the process and be better prepared for Hurricane Delta. Always be prepared for extended power outages and make sure you have the necessary supplies to last you and your household for at least a week. Stay tuned to your local weather advisories and our Acadia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.”

Sandbags will be available at the Crowley Public Works building, located at 220 Jack Mitchell Road, today, Wednesday, October 7th, and tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbags will NOT be available on Friday, October 9, the day the hurricane is expected to make landfall.

You must be a resident of Crowley and provide a valid driver’s license when picking up the sandbags. A total of 6 sandbags per address will be provided. City Hall will be closed on Friday, October 9.

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at (337) 783.0824.