Rural communities struggle to fill open vaccination slots as hesitancy continues

Acadia Parish, LA., (KLFY) – As vaccine hesitancy continues across the country, many vaccination slots are going unfilled in rural communities.

“It took me a long time to get here,” almost vaccinated resident Carol Hayes said.

Hayes said she wasn’t sure she would get the shot until her daughter, Meg, talked her into going.

However, she was one of the few people at the vaccination clinic in Crowley getting the first dose. “I really expected to see more people than this,” she said.

Many timeslots for people to get vaccinated went unfilled. “This was easy, I expected a line but there isn’t,” Hayes said.

In total, it takes just a few minutes to register and get vaccinated, plus a short waiting period after getting the shot to ensure there aren’t any allergic reactions.

Hayes said it should be left up to people as to whether or not they get vaccinated. She said she was going to share with her friends at a card game she was planning on heading to, that she was one step closer to being fully vaccinated.

“I’ll put it on Facebook, people my age like Facebook, so I’ll put it on Facebook that I’ve taken it,” she said.