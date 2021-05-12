Roof collapses at Burger King in Crowley; restaurant closed indefinitely

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) The Burger King in Crowley will be closed indefinitely following heavy storms late Tuesday that may have caused the roof to collapse.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. according to police.
No injuries were reported.
