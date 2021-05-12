Roof collapses at Burger King in Crowley; restaurant closed indefinitely

Acadia Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) The Burger King in Crowley will be closed indefinitely following heavy storms late Tuesday that may have caused the roof to collapse.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar