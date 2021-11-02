UPDATE: Leaking water main repaired, water restored for Rayne residents

The judges of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting have determined the top-tasting waters in the world, as well as the country. (Getty Images)

UPDATE, 11:55 a.m.: The water repairs are complete.

ORIGINAL POST: RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A leaking water main near the intersection of American Legion Dr. and Live Oak St. has led to a water shut-down for some Rayne residents.

Rayne City Clerk Annette Cutrera said crews have been working on the leaking water main since 3 a.m.

“The City of Rayne appreciates everyone’s patience while we work to restore water in that area of the city as soon as possible,” said Cutrera.

This post will be updated when News 10 receives information that the repairs are complete.