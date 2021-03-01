Rayne Police searching for woman allegedly involved in hit and run on U.S. 90

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police are searching for a Crowley woman accused of striking a motorized bicycle on U.S. 90 on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Marie Ozone, 46, of Crowley, has been cited for limitation on passing bicycle, OMV with suspended/revoked driver’s license, and an arrest warrant was obtained for felony hit and run with a $25,000 bond set by Commissioner Andre Doguet.

Ozone was allegedly traveling west on U.S. 90 when she struck the bicyclist from behind near 7th St. Thomas Blake Touchet, 56, sustained moderate injuries when struck by the car. Ozone is not believed to have suffered any injuries during the accident. She allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly asks anyone with information on Marie’s whereabouts to call (337) 789-TIPS.