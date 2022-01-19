Rayne Police searching for suspects in December vehicle burglaries

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a number of vehicle burglaries from Dec. 12, 2021.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the burglaries occurred in the southern part of the town in the early morning hours when a number of suspects entered unlocked vehicles.

“One suspect is described as a black male with a tall, thin build, wearing glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and jeans,” said Gibson. “The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a four-door sedan with damage to the front passenger side door. Items stolen include firearms, wallets and U.S. currency.”

If you have any information regarding these crimes, you’re urged to call the Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.