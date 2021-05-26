Rayne Police searching for shooting suspect

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect involved in a Tuesday night shooting at Lyman Ave. and W. Jeff Davis Ave.

Markel Cormier, 22, of Rayne, is sought by police, who will apply an arrest warrant for two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

At 8:53 p.m. Tuesday night, RPD responded to calls for shots fired at Lyman Ave. and W. Jeff Davis Ave. with one person reported injured.

Officers responded and found multiple casings and a pickup truck that sustained numerous small-caliber gunshots.

The truck was occupied by two males in their early 20’s, but neither occupant was hit. It was determined the initial call of one person shot was incorrect.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Markel Cormier’s location is asked to call 789-TIPS or 334-4215.