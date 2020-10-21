Rayne Police looking for ice storage bin theft suspects

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating the felony theft of three ice storage bins from two local businesses during the month of September.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said two suspects were captured on camera placing the blue insualted ice bins in the bed of a white Chevy extended cab pickup truck with a tool box. The suspects are believed to be a white male and a white female. The value of the theft is over $3,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.