Rayne Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sept. 21 homicide

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police are hunting for the man allegedly responsible for Monday afternoon’s shooting death of Dalvin Washington, 38, near the intersection of Arceneaux Dr. and The Boulevard.

Trey J. Prejean, 27, has an arrest warrant issued for second-degree murder with no bond set, according to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Trey J. Prejean, they are asked to contact the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215 or call an anonymous tip into Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 788-TIPS (7477) or use the convenient P3 app. Callers could receive up to a $1,000 cash award leading to the arrest of the Prejean.