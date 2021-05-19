Rayne teenager found shot to death in parking lot, police asking for help in searching for suspect

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Chief of Police Carroll Stelly reports his office is investigating a shooting that left a local 17-year-old dead on Sunday, May 18.

Stelly says police were notified Sunday at 1:08 a.m. of an unresponsive male inside his truck in a parking lot on the 100 block of North Polk Street. Acadian Ambulance and officers responded to the scene.

According to the chief, the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office was notified and pronounced the victim dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. It is believed the victim arrived at the location shortly before being discovered.

The investigation is continuing at this time. If you have any information regarding this homicide, you’re urged to call the Acadian Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.