RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man who was last seen on August 3.

According to a Facebook post from RPD, Deion Hollier, 30, of Rayne was last in contact with a family member on Tuesday, August 3.

Anyone with information on Hollier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Travis Guidry at 337-393-2925 or the tips line at 337-788-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.