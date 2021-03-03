Rayne Police arrest armed robbery suspect

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man faces numerous charges after police say he robbed a victim in a grocery store parking lot and fled on Feb. 24.

Johnathan Dixon, 22, of Rayne faces charges of attempted armed robbery, armed robbery firearm enhancement, simple burglary, certain felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. The bond was set by District Court Judge David Smith at $235,000.

On Feb. 24, Rayne Police were dispatched to King City Grocery about an armed robbery. Dixon had already allegedly fled the scene, but investigators learn he met with the victim under the pretext of selling a car radio. During the transaction, Dixon allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s money. A fight broke out, and the victim was able to flee. Dixon allegedly went into the victim’s car and stole an iPhone 11. A warrant was obtained for Dixon’s arrest.

Earlier today, Dixon was pulled over by police as part of a traffic stop. Dixon was arrested on the outstanding armed robbery arrest warrant as well as an outstanding domestic abuse battery arrest warrant. This domestic abuse battery warrant does not have a bond set. During the traffic stop, a handgun was found in the vehicle matching the description of the handgun used in the robbery. A warrantless arrest for another count of certain felon in possession of a firearm was completed.