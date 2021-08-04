Rayne Police arrest additional suspect in July 18 grocery store murder

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police have made an additional arrest in the July 18 shooting death of Jonathan Dixon, 22, at King City Grocery Store.

Kaylon Alojawon Sinegal, 26, of Rayne, is behind bars in the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a firearm. His bond is set at $500,000. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Sinegal is the second suspect arrested in Dixon’s death. On July 21, Rayne Police arrested Edward Dontreal Nickson, 26, of Rayne, and charged him with second-degree murder. He remains in the Acadia Parish Jail with no bond listed.

Daylon Divinetay Richard

On July 23, police announced they have also obtained a warrant for Daylon Divinetay Richard in relation to the shooting. He is still being sought.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Richard is urged to call the Raye Police Tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.