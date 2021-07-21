Rayne PD seeking suspects in attempted burglaries of local business

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department is investigating two attempted burglaries of a business in Rayne, according to a press release from RPD.

The incidents happened on June 27 and 28 at Bullets and Bows, on W. Louisiana Ave.

On June 27, two suspects were caught on video surveillance trying to enter the business after hours. Police said the next day, one of the suspects from the previous night returned and tried again.

Both suspects were wearing hooded shirts with partial face coverings.













Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance to identify these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an in this case.