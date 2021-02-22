Rayne PD: Gunfire injures 15-year-old girl; Shooting suspected to be connected to a murder in 2019

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Several reports of shots fired are under investigation with Rayne’s city limits.

The Friday night gunfire left a 15-year-old girl injured, authorities said.

According to the Rayne Police Department, the first reported incident was in the 7th Street area at 8:20 p.m.

Officers responded to other “shots fired” calls near the intersection of Hoffpauir St. and Haley Alley. At 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting incident on W. Edwards St. where they found the injured teenage victim. The girl was the front seat passenger of a sedan. She taken was to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, officers responded to 4th Street regarding multiple calls related to shots being fired. A home was struck by rounds during a suspected drive-by shooting, police said.

“Investigators believe all of these reported incidents were committed by two local groups of young males. Both groups include multiple individuals suspected of other recent shootings in the area,” the Rayne Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Rayne Police Chief Caroll Stelly said detectives believe the gun violence between the two groups is tied to a murder in 2019. He is urging the community to assist the department by “providing accurate information.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, investigators still need your help in solving these crimes. If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS or by using the P3 smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward if their information results in the arrests and conviction of offenders.