RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police say they have arrested a man responsible for a shooting in the 700 block of Reynolds St. Monday afternoon.

Frederick Milson, 65, of Rayne, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body on Monday at around 2 p.m. Milson is being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The victim is reported in stable condition.