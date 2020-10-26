Rayne man faces charges for high-speed pursuit in Crowley, passenger dies from injuries

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man faces a list of charges after he allegedly led law enforcement officials on a high-speed chase through downtown Crowley, and the passenger who was with him has died from her injuries.

Dustin Magnon, 23, of Rayne, faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated flight from an officer and convicted felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly led Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals on a chase through town last Thursday, Oct. 22. When Crowley Police attempted to box in Magnon’s vehicle, he allegedly charged his car straight at them, leading officers to open fire on his vehicle.

No one was injured from the shots fired, but Magnon lost control of the vehicle, flipping it and ejecting his passenger, Ashley Sonnier, 31. Sheriff K.P. Gibson said this morning Sonnier died from her injuries.

Magnon was being sought on multiple warrants, including one count of attempted second-degree murder, 11 counts of simple burglary, two counts of attempted simple burglary, one count of unauthorized use of a moveable, one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of misdemenor theft.