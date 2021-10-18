Rayne man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department arrested 54-year-old Edward Harris of Rayne on an attempted second-degree murder charge on October 16.

According to the Rayne Police Department’s Facebook page, Harris is accused of trying to intentionally kill or cause serious bodily injury to a 46-year-old man on October 5.

RPD obtained an arrest warrant for Harris and had been searching for him since the incident. They believed he fled the area and then returned on the day of his arrest.

Harris was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail without incident. His bond is set at $250,000.

No further information is available at this time.