Rayne man arrested for vehicle theft

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — The Rayne Police Department arrested a man and two juveniles for vehicle theft on May 3, according to Rayne PD.

Sherman Williams, 33, of Rayne was arrested, along with a 16-year-old and 17-year-old for simple burglary.

The investigation determined the offenders targeted the victim’s vehicle because of their knowledge it possessed a firearm. Evidence suggests the offenders had also identified multiple other vehicles in the area containing firearms, which they intended to burglarize.

The burglary was interrupted by the homeowner and the offenders escaped without taking anything of value. The 16-year-old juvenile had been recently arrested for multiple other vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood.

Williams was booked into the APSO Jail and the two juveniles were released to a parent or guardian. Chief Carroll Stelly wants to remind everyone to remove any firearms and lock their vehicles.