Rayne man arrested for sex crimes with juveniles

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man has been arrested by Louisiana State Police after he allegedly used an electronic device to solicit a juvenile for sexual purposes and allegedly had sexual contact with the minor.

Julian “Trey” M. Aucoin, III, 37, of Rayne, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Friday, April 16 for indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The case remains under investigation, according to Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen.

“Louisiana State Police remains committed to targeting child predators who seek to abuse children in our state and around the country,” stated Gossen. “The LSP Special Victims Unit predominantly focuses on rescuing victims and delivering justice to the perpetrators of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor.”

Citizens with information pertaining to crimes against children should contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit http://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint.