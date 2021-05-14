Rayne man arrested for setting fire to relative’s vacant home

RAYNE, La (KLFY) — State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Rayne man accused of setting fire to a relative’s vacant home, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Craig Batiste, 20, of Rayne, was arrested on May 14 and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

On May 8, the Crowley Fire Department requested the SFM to assist with investigating a residential fire located in the 700 block of W. Second St.

After deputies assessed the scene, they determined that the fire originated in the bedroom and was intentionally set.

Deputies learned that the home had been vacant for about a year, but that Batiste formerly lived in it. Through additional investigation, deputies collected two witness statements and evidence confirming Batiste as the suspect.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody on May 14.