Rayne man arrested for Oct. 22 shooting on I-10 that killed unborn baby

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said deputies have arrested a Rayne man for the Oct. 22 shooting which claimed the life of an unborn child and injured the mother.

Frank Leopaul, 25, of Rayne, was arrested without incident and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on six counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree feticide, and one count of assault by drive-by shooting.

Gibson said that since the investigation remains open and active, no more information will be released at this time.