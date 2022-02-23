CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne couple was arrested Tuesday after Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said they attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Valentine’s Day.

Christopher Lindsay, 48, of Rayne, faces charges of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property after allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was disabled. His bond was set at $2,500.

Gibson said Carol Shields was also arrested for participating in the crime with Lindsay.

Gibson said deputies also obtained a search warrant for Lindsay’s residence, finding a Sawzall reciprocating saw and multiple license plates believed to be used in criminal activity.