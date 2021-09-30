Rayne Community Relief Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hosted by the CCO, a Community Relief Drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Friendly Flea Market (former Robichaux Furniture Store) located along The Boulevard’s S-curve.



The drive will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and they will be accepting water, non-perishable snacks, Gatorade or other bottled drinks, batteries, trash bags, toiletries, baby food, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and bug spray.

Your participation is encouraged as the community is asked to give hope in a time of need.

For more information, you can call the CCO at (337) 384- 3542.