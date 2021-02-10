Rayne church to host food distribution drive Feb. 15 and 22

Volunteers load a pallet during a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank are hosting a food distribution drive for Acadia Parish residents on Feb. 15 and 22 at the Frog Festival Pavilion in Rayne from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, organizers are asking that everyone remain in their cars and boxes will be placed in the trunks of vehicles. If boxes need to be placed in the rear seats of a vehicle, organizers ask that motorists wear masks.

For more information, call Kellie Skipper at (225) 290-8933 or email to skipper.kellie@yahoo.com.