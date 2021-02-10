Rayne church to host food distribution drive Feb. 15 and 22

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank are hosting a food distribution drive for Acadia Parish residents on Feb. 15 and 22 at the Frog Festival Pavilion in Rayne from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, organizers are asking that everyone remain in their cars and boxes will be placed in the trunks of vehicles. If boxes need to be placed in the rear seats of a vehicle, organizers ask that motorists wear masks.
For more information, call Kellie Skipper at (225) 290-8933 or email to skipper.kellie@yahoo.com.