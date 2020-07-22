Public’s help sought in vehicle theft investigation in Crowley area

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation west of Crowley.

Investigators believe a 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid was stolen from the 1500 block of Stage Coach Road sometime between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. on June 26, 2020.

The vehicle is described as a blue four-door hatchback with tinted windows. The vehicle has a specialty Louisiana license plate, authorities said.

(Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.