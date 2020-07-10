Police: Thieves are ‘shopping’ in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- In Estherwood, the police chief and mayor are asking you took keep belongings locked up.

Chief Wayne Welsh posted on Facebook saying thieves are out “shopping.” That’s a term some officers use for stealing.

He said the issue started just two weeks back after the town had no issues for months.

Items such as gas cans, boat parts, and bikes are going missing from porches and yards, the chief said.

One resident tells News 10 she’s had weed eaters and gas cans stolen from her yard recently.

Some residents say they haven’t had anything taken from their yards and aren’t concerned, however, others say they are.

The mayor says people are just looking to make a quick buck.

“We’ve got people walking around late at night. And we just wanted to encourage everybody to be sure to lock up your stuff, put it up and that’ll keep a thief from trying to take it,” Estherwood Mayor Donald Popp said.

If you see or hear anything suspicious in any community, you’re asked to call your local police department. The Estherwood Police Department can be reached at, (337) 783-0464.