Police: Home invasion suspect attacked victim with machete

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Crowley police are investigating a violent home invasion that took place early Monday morning in the 500 block of Stutes Street.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, officers arrived to find the suspect, 18-year-old Tyler Foreman, on the ground restrained by one of the victims inside a house that was “covered in blood.”

“The victim was found to have a large section of flesh roughly one inch in length and one inch in width was missing from his wrist,” Broussard said in a statement later that morning.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Foreman’s estranged girlfriend lived in the home. Foreman was already facing a protective order.

“Foreman proceeded to gain entry into the residence using the blunt end of a machete and then turning the same machete on the victim once he found him in the house,” Broussard said. “Witness accounts state that Foreman continued to bludgeon the victim with the machete attempting to hit him in the head with the machete.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown was unknown as of 11 a.m. Monday, Broussard said.

Foreman was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Facility on felony violation of a protective order, home invasion and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked on a $700,000. bond.