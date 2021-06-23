Police asking for help identifying suspected shooters at Crowley Apartment complex

CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — Crowley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects firing at an apartment complex in Crowley.

On June 19, multiple people in a red four-door sedan were seen fleeing the Meadows Apartment complex. Deputies were responding to multiple shots being fired at the complex.





No one was shot, but Crowley Police are aiming to put a stop to violence and ask that if anyone can identify the vehicle or its occupants, call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.