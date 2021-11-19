Pet Stop goes on the road in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — We took the Pet Stop on the road in Rayne at Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue. They are located at 1321 Section Avenue in Rayne. They have 25 dogs available for adoption or fostering. They also have a Crowley location at 220 Jack Mitchell Road with cats and dogs available for adoption.

Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving homeless animals and giving them a new beginning. They are a no-kill shelter. They are always looking for adopters, fosters, and volunteers.

Karma is the featured dog on this week’s Pet Stop. She is around 3 years old. She gets along with all people and other animals. She came into Haseya’s in August 2021 with chemical burns down her back. She has since healed up. Karma is also fully vaccinated and spayed. She was brought in by a city employee who found her wandering by a fishing hole.



For more information or to adopt or foster Karma, visit https://haseyasnewbeginningar.com/, call (337) 372-2555 (their Rayne location) or (337) 788-8004 (their Crowley location) or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/haseyasnewbeginning/.