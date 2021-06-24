Pair indicted by Acadia Parish grand jury for May murder in Rayne

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man and a Houston, Tx., man have been indicted by an Acadia Parish grand jury in the May 16 shooting death of Garrison Cole Gautreaux, 17.

Scott Allen Cooper, 41, of Carencro, and Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, Tx., were both indicted on second-degree murder charges earlier today, according to the court. Both men are still behind bars in Acadia Parish each on a $5 million bond.

Gautreaux was found shot to death in his truck in a parking lot on N. Polk St. in Rayne on May 16. It was believed by police that Gautreaux arrived at the location shortly before he was discovered dead.

Cooper was previously convicted of murder, but his case was overturned when a district court found he was denied a fair trial when testimony was introduced against him in violation of his right to confront the witness against him.

The district court reversed Cooper’s conviction and sentence and ordered a new trial. Cooper was granted a new trial and faced a less severe charge of principal to obstruction of justice. He entered a no-contest plea in March of 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.