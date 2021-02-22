Over 1600 families served at food distribution event in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) In Rayne, a food distribution drive led to a car line-up that wrapped around a corner.

Monday’s event was hosted by Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest.

Pastor John Jordan, Jr. says there are people in Acadia Parish who need help.

The pastor said the distribution received food to feed 1,680 families.

Pastor Jordan says the response was far from what he expected especially for a weekday event.

“It not only suggests to me but also lets me know for sure that definitely there is a need in this area. This line is wow. Wow is all I can say,” the pastor stated.

First there was the pandemic then the frigid weather last week.

The weather related power outages lead to families replacing lost food and spending extra money they didn’t have.

People from all walks of life arrived for help.

“This pandemic, this ice storm, these power outages have no respect for a person,” Pastor Jordan added.

To accommodate the need to social distance volunteers loaded the boxed food into the trunks of vehicles.

“I’m almost at a point where I’m scared we are going to run out today (Monday). We always run out but not this early. Again, it just assures me that the need is great.”

The pastor says the gallons of milk were donated by dairy producer Borden.

The food distribution drive was scheduled for 11am to 1pm on Monday, February 22.