Opelousas man arrested on 12 counts of attempted murder for Church Point shootings

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police, working with U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, captured an Opelousas man this morning who was wanted in several shootings in Church Point.

Christopher Freeman, 22, of Opelousas, faces charges of six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

The attempted murder charges stem from two separate incidents, according to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux. Freeman is also wanted in several other Acadiana areas for his “crime spree,” according to Thibodeaux.

Freeman was arrested in St. Landry Parish and will eventually be taken to the Acadia Parish Jail to await trial.