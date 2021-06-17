One struck in head in shooting at Crowley apartment complex

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — One person was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon after a shooting incident at Meadows Apartments just outside of Crowley, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, Gibson said. No information on a suspect has been released, though Gibson said the suspect has been identified by deputies.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

