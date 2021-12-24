One killed in crash in Rayne

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — An early afternoon crash off of Hwy. 90 in Rayne claimed the life of one person. No other injuries were reported.

The crash happened at around 3:16 p.m. Erik Hovind, 36, of Rayne, was driving a 2003 Lexus east on E. Texas Ave. and left the roadway, hitting several unoccupied cars on a private lot, according to the Rayne Police Department’s Facebook page.

The Rayne Fire Department responded to get Hovind out of his vehicle.

Hovind was not buckled at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.