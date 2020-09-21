One injured with multiple gunshot wounds after Rayne shooting

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at the intersection of Arceneaux Drive and The Boulevard, according to Rayne Police.

Rayne Police officers were dispatched at around 12:17 p.m. today, Monday, Sept. 21. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition was unknown as of this afternoon.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. An arrest is expected in the near future and the investigation is continuing at this time.