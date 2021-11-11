One dead and two injured in crash along I-10 at Crowley, lanes shut down

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and four vehicles in the westbound lanes along I-10 at mile marker 80, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.

Broussard said, one person died and two people were taken to area hospitals. Currently, the westbound lanes are closed and are expected to open back up around noon.

Broussard said the name of the victim is not being released until next of kin are notified.

It is being reported that drivers are being directed off of I-10 in Estherwood and allowed back on the interstate in Crowley.

Visit 511la.org/ for traffic updates and alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.