UPDATE, 11:39 a.m.: Louisiana State Police have confirmed that one person is dead in the shooting. No other information has been made available.

ORIGINAL POST: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has happened near the intersection of 7th St. and Parkerson Ave.

Details have not yet been made available. News 10 has crews on the way to the scene. Updates will be posted here as they become available.