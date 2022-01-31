CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General announced the opening of its new family medicine clinic in Crowley on Jan. 26.

The clinic, Ochsner Acadia General Health Center – Crowley, is located at 1325 Wright Ave, Suite H, and will serve as a “full-service family clinic offering amenities not typically found in rural areas to the residents of Crowley and its surrounding communities,” according to Ochsner Director of Regional Communications Patricia Thompson.

Thompson said the 4,000 sq.-ft. facility will offer pediatric wellness visits and vaccinations; work/sports physicals; preventive care visits; diabetic care; contraceptive counseling; women’s health services; hypertension management/care; and flu/Strep/COVID/RSV testing, vaccinations and treatment.

"Continuing our mission and commitment of bringing exceptional care closer to home, this new facility will help us further our goal of providing more robust healthcare services to the community and the people in and around Crowley," said Ochsner Acadia General Hospital CEO Joseph Mitchell, FACHE.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, patients can call (337) 785-5440. Same-day appointments are available. Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted.